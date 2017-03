KIEV Ukraine is short of slightly more than 10 percent of the electrical power it requires, Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said on Friday, as separatist violence in industrial eastern regions has disrupted supplies to power plants.

At a briefing, he said the quickest way to stabilise demand at the moment was for consumers to "cut their own demand".

