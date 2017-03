KIEV Ukraine's acting president, Oleksander Turchinov, has cancelled a trip to Lithuania scheduled for Monday to deal with protests in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian protesters seized a regional government building and state security offices, the parliamentary press service said on Sunday.

The statement said Turchinov was holding an emergency meeting with the heads of security services.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Kevin Liffey)