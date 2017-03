MINSK Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he had not yet had a bilateral meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Minsk talks on the crisis in Ukraine.

Asked whether he has already held a one-on-one meeting with Putin, Poroshenko said: "It's all still to come."

Asked if such a meeting would take place, he replied: "Multilateral talks are going on for now."

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe)