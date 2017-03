MINSK A one-on-one meeting between Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko ended in Minsk late on Tuesday, a Kremlin spokesman said.

The meeting was held after multi-party talks where leaders were seeking a solution for the crisis in Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who hosted the talks, said they were "difficult".

