ROME The crisis in Ukraine could affect food prices in March and could cause market volatility for the foreseeable future unless the situation improves, the United Nations food agency's senior economist said on Thursday.

"The situation in Ukraine...didn't really have an impact on our index last month, it's implication, if any, will be felt this month, Senior Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) Abdolreza Abbassian said.

"Things could come back to normal once the Ukraine situation improves. Otherwise there could be more volatility in the markets for the foreseeable future."

The FAO's food price index jumped in February in its sharpest climb since mid-2012.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)