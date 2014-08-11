KIEV An artillery shell fired in fighting between government forces and separatist rebels hit a high-security prison in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Sunday night, killing one inmate, the city council said on Monday.

A statement said 106 inmates escaped from the jail, a "strict regime" prison for dangerous criminals on the city's western outskirts, after the shell struck though some returned later. Three other inmates were injured.

(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Louise Ireland)