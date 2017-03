KIEV Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday a group of service personnel had been taken prisoner by separatists in the strategic town of Debaltseve where government positions have been under attack from Russian-backed separatists.

But, in the same statement, the ministry denied reports by the Russian media and separatists that a large number of soldiers had been captured, saying they were "fake" and aimed at sowing panic among government forces.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth)