MOSCOW/KIEV The Russian central bank said on Thursday it was putting the Moscow subsidiary of Ukraine's Privatbank into temporary administration, but that it would not revoke the bank's licence.

Russia and Ukraine are in a dangerous armed stand-off following months of unrest in Kiev and the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich. Moscow has refused to recognise the new government in Kiev, although President Vladimir Putin has instructed his government to establish contacts.

Privatbank is a part of Ukraine's Privat group, co-founded and co-owned by Igor Kolomoisky, appointed by Ukraine's Acting President Oleksandr Turchinov as governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, Kolomoisky's birthplace, a few days ago.

The central bank said in a statement the decision to appoint an interim administration for Moskomprivatbank, Russia's No.95 by assets according to Interfax data, was effective immediately.

"The role of the temporary administration is to oversee the lending institution and to control the disposal of its property," the central bank said in a statement.

