Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
KIEV Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill giving full state guarantees to individual depositors in the country's largest lender, PrivatBank, a move aimed at preventing deposits fleeing the nationalised lender.
Currently only deposits in the state-owned Oschadbank are fully covered by guarantees. In the case of other, private lenders, the State Guarantee Fund compensates depositors only up to a value of 200,000 hryvnias (6,131 pounds) if they go bankrupt.
Ukraine declared PrivatBank insolvent on Monday and said bringing it under state ownership was the only way to protect the money of more than 20 million Ukrainian clients and stave off threats to the financial system..
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.