KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko reassured depositors at PrivatBank on Monday that their money was safe and that he had submitted a draft amendment to parliament aimed at giving additional guarantees to depositors.

Poroshenko was speaking after Ukrainian authorities announced that they would take PrivatBank, the country's largest lender, under state control.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said in a separate statement that Ukraine's parliament must pass the 2017 budget this week.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Louise Heavens)