MOSCOW One of the leaders of Russian-backed separatists in east Ukraine, Andrei Purgin, said on Tuesday he had been released from custody after being held in a cell for four days by his own side for reasons he did not understand.

Purgin was arrested last week as part of an apparent power struggle before the breakaway region prepares to hold its own elections. He was detained after being dismissed as head of the separatist parliament, near the rebel stronghold of Donetsk after returning from Russia.

“I’ve been released. I’ve been at home for two hours,” Purgin told Reuters, saying he had spent the last four days in the rebel security ministry in a good cell. “I haven’t figured out what they wanted,” he said.

Purgin had been a prominent member of the rebel leadership since separatist unrest erupted in Russian-speaking east Ukraine in April 2014. He had also been a rebel representative in peace talks involving France and Germany.

Moscow, Kiev, Berlin and Paris have called for a truce in east Ukraine from Sept. 1 and the region has been relatively calm in recent days.

