MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an order to the Federal Security Service to strengthen protection of the country's border with Ukraine to prevent people crossing illegally, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

The order comes a day after Putin held talks with global leaders in France, where U.S. President Barack Obama called on him to cease support for separatists in eastern Ukraine and stop the provision of arms and material across the border.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)