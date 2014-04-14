MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin is watching the situation in Ukraine with great concern, his spokesman said on Monday.

Asked about a call by pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine for Putin to help defend them against government forces, Dmitry Peskov said:

"Unfortunately, there's a great many such appeals coming from the Eastern Ukrainian regions addressed directly to Putin to intervene in this or that form," he said. "The president is watching the developments in Eastern Ukraine with great concern."

