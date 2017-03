PETROZAVODSK Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia will be able to replace any defence industry imports lost due to the Ukraine crisis with its own products despite the close ties between arms and military equipment makers in Russia and Ukraine.

Putin told lawmakers he believed the motive behind any Western sanctions targeting the Russian defence sector would be a desire to undermine Russia's efforts to compensate for a reduction in imports from Ukraine.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Nigel Stephenson)