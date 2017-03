Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (not pictured), attends a ceremony to open the Chinese-Russian joint naval drills in Shanghai May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

SHANGHAI President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it will be hard for Russia to build relations with Ukrainian leaders who come to power at a time of growing tension.

Putin's remark to reporters during a visit to China appeared to be aimed at casting doubt on the legitimacy of a presidential election that is to be held on Sunday in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman)