EU's Tusk says 'no deal scenario' on Brexit would mostly hurt Britain
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said Britain would mostly hurt itself if it left the European Union without an agreement.
ST PETERSBURG Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin told an investment forum on Friday that the Kremlin will respect the outcome of the presidential election in Ukraine scheduled for May 25.
"We will treat the choice of the Ukrainian people with respect," he said.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said Britain would mostly hurt itself if it left the European Union without an agreement.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump paid $38 million (31 million pounds) in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 2005, the White House said on Tuesday, responding to an MSNBC report that the network had obtained two pages of the returns.
ANKARA Dutch investment in Turkey is not at risk from the recent diplomatic row between the two countries, as Ankara's ire is focussed on the Dutch government, not its people or businesses, Turkey's minister for EU Affairs told Reuters.