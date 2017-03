MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine on Tuesday of using "blackmail" in negotiations on gas prices and that Kiev had demanded a "totally unjustified" price cut for supplies of Russian gas.

In comments to his ambassadors, Putin also said "conscientious" consumers and suppliers should not suffer from "the actions of Ukrainian politicians".

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)