Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia would cut off natural gas supplies to Ukraine if Kiev failed to pay, which "will create a problem" for gas transit to Europe.
He told reporters he hoped it would not come to that.
He also said Kiev's refusal to supply natural gas to separatist regions in its Donetsk and Luhansk provinces "smelled of genocide".
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.