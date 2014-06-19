MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the potential cost for Europe of Russia's gas dispute with Ukraine in a telephone call with his German and French counterparts, the Kremlin said in statement on Thursday.

In a three-way call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, Putin also voiced "serious concern" over Ukraine's military operation against a pro-Russian uprising in the east, it said.

"They also discussed the potential consequences for Europe's energy security and economy of the failure of negotiations with Kiev on the settlement of its debt for Russian gas deliveries," the Kremlin said.

