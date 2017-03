MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin asked Russia's upper house of parliament on Tuesday to revoke the right that it had granted for Russian forces to intervene militarily in Ukraine in defence of Russian-speakers there, Russian news agencies cited his spokesman as saying.

"The head of state has filed to the Federation Council a proposal to revoke the resolution ... on the use of Russia's armed forces on the territory of Ukraine," Interfax quoted Dmitry Peskov as saying.

