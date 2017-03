MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday war with neighbouring Ukraine was unlikely.

"I think that such an apocalyptic scenario is unlikely and I hope this will never happen," he told a reporter with Russia State TV company, when asked if he expected a war between Russia and Ukraine. A transcript of the interview was published on the Kremlin website.

Putin also said he did not see the need for another meeting with France, Germany and Ukraine on resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)