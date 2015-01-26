ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said a NATO legion was fighting alongside Ukrainian government troops in eastern Ukraine and its aim was to contain Russia.

"Who is fighting (in eastern Ukraine)? There are official divisions of the armed forces but to a great extent there are so-called voluntary nationalist battalions. This is not even an army, it's a foreign legion. In this case it's a foreign NATO legion," Putin told students in the city of St Petersburg.

"(They are there) with the aim of geopolitically containing Russia," he said.

