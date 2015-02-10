MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama highlighted in a phone call on Tuesday the need for a political solution to the "internal" conflict in Ukraine to swiftly end the bloodshed there, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin also said the two presidents noted the necessity to safeguard rights of inhabitants of all Ukrainian regions, including the Russian-speaking ones in the east.

The White House said after the call that Obama had urged Putin to agree to a peace deal. Putin is due to meet the leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France on Wednesday in Minsk in an effort to broker a peace deal.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by James Dalgleish)