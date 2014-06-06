MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President-elect Petro Poroshenko called on Friday for a speedy halt to bloodshed and military actions in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin's spokesman.

The two leaders met for the first time since Moscow annexed Crimea, as world leaders commemorated the 70th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings in France. [ID:nL6N0ON24L]

"In a brief conversation, both Putin and Poroshenko called for a speedy end to the bloodshed in southeastern Ukraine as well as to fighting on both sides - by the Ukrainian armed forces as well as by supporters of the federalisation of Ukraine," RIA Novosti news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)