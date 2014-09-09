MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin told his Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko, that Moscow remained committed to "further assist" the Ukraine peace process, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"V.V. Putin confirmed commitment of the Russian Federation to further assist the peace resolution of the (Ukraine) crisis," the Kremlin said in a report on a phone conversation.

In the course of the conversation, "the importance of maintaining steady a ceasefire regime in the south-east of Ukraine was stressed", according to the statement, but it was not immediately clear whether this was the position of the two leaders.

(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Larry King)