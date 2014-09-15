MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and his advisory Security Council discussed on Monday progress in the peace process in southeast Ukraine and the possible fall-out from Kiev's pact with the European Union, RIA news agency reported.

"They discussed the process of the peaceful settlement of the crisis in southeast Ukraine, including its humanitarian aspects," RIA quoted the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

"There was also an exchange of opinions on ... the potential negative consequences for the Russian and Ukrainian economies from the implementation of Ukraine's association agreement with the European Union."

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly)