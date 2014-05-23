EU's Tusk says 'no deal scenario' on Brexit would mostly hurt Britain
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said Britain would mostly hurt itself if it left the European Union without an agreement.
ST PETERSBURG Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he believed Ukraine had collapsed into civil war.
Reiterating comments by other Russian leaders, he told businessmen at a conference in the city of St Petersburg that there had been chaos since pro-Moscow President Vladimir Yanukovich was forced out of office in Ukraine in February.
The chaos, he said, had given way to civil war.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said Britain would mostly hurt itself if it left the European Union without an agreement.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump paid $38 million (31 million pounds) in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 2005, the White House said on Tuesday, responding to an MSNBC report that the network had obtained two pages of the returns.
ANKARA Dutch investment in Turkey is not at risk from the recent diplomatic row between the two countries, as Ankara's ire is focussed on the Dutch government, not its people or businesses, Turkey's minister for EU Affairs told Reuters.