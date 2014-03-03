VIENNA Raiffeisen Bank International has frozen the sale of its Ukrainian unit, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told the Austria Press Agency on Monday.

"A possible sale of our Ukrainian unit is... suspended at the moment because of the situation in Ukraine," he said.

Sevelda told Reuters on Friday that bourse rules around RBI's recent capital increase alone were enough to force it to put the sale on hold.

Ukraine said earlier Russia was building up armoured vehicles on its side of a narrow stretch of water near the Ukrainian region of Crimea after President Vladimir Putin said he had the right to invade his neighbour.

