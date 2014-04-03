BRUSSELS NATO denied on Thursday it was violating an agreement with Russia by boosting its forces in eastern Europe and accused Moscow of "violating every principle and international commitment it has made" by occupying Ukraine's Crimea region.

Russia said earlier it wanted answers from NATO on its activities in eastern Europe after the Western military alliance promised to beef up defences for its eastern members.

But NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said he had not received any questions from Moscow and called Russian accusations about NATO's actions "propaganda and disinformation".

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)