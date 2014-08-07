KIEV NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Thursday called on Russia to pull its troops back from the border with Ukraine and "step back from the brink".

Rasmussen, speaking in Kiev after NATO said on Wednesday that Russia had amassed 20,000 troops near the border and could be planning a ground invasion of its neighbour, said Russia "should not use peace-keeping as an excuse for war-making".

The downing of a Malaysian airliner on July 17 was a tragic consequence of Russia's "reckless" policy of supporting the separatists and seeking to de-stabilise Ukraine, he said.

(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)