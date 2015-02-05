KIEV Ukraine's central bank announced on Thursday a big increase in its main interest rate to 19.5 percent to try to avert financial collapse, brought ever closer by fighting in the country's east and a lack of foreign funding.

With the hryvnia currency declining rapidly and foreign exchange reserves running at $7.5 billion (5 billion pounds) last year - barely enough to cover five weeks of imports - the central bank has few ways to revive an economy on the brink of bankruptcy.

It raised its key refinancing rate to 19.5 percent from 14 percent, to take effect on Friday, as it seeks to curb annual inflation which hit almost 25 percent in December.

The bank also scrapped its daily foreign currency auctions, loosening its control over the hryvnia's exchange rate against the dollar - though bank governor Valeriia Gontareva denied this meant freely floating the local currency.

Announcing the measures, Gontareva told a news conference: "There is still panic on the market, connected with ongoing fighting."

The former Soviet republic desperately needs funds from donors to fill an estimated $15-billion funding gap to withstand the financial crisis, deepened by a surge in fighting in eastern regions where pro-Russian rebels have seized new ground.

But analysts say the renewed fighting, which has all but buried a September ceasefire, makes it more difficult for lenders such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to offer funds.

The hryvnia plunged to 18.50-19.00 against the dollar from 16.78 UAH= after the bank said it had scrapped foreign currency auctions, which had set an unofficial peg for banks to follow. Banks can now trade dollars at a market price.

"If there is any worsening of the situation, the National Bank is ready with the tools needed to calm the foreign exchange market," Gontareva said.

She said the bank was forecasting consumer price inflation this year of 17.2 percent and warned that inflationary and currency devaluation risks would continue in the near term.

IMF TALKS TOUGH

Gontareva, a former top executive at Western banks who was appointed soon after President Petro Poroshenko was elected last May, said the bank had agreed terms with the IMF to boost financial aid but gave no figures.

However the terms are unclear, and an IMF team is still in the capital Kiev after extending its mission beyond Jan. 29, a move seen by some analysts as a sign that talks on boosting its financial support are tough.

Ukraine has already received $4.6 billion from the IMF as part of a $17 billion aid programme, but is seeking to extend that programme in terms of time and money.

Some analysts said that without a ceasefire, any foreign financing from the IMF and others would be difficult to secure.

Kiev has said it wants to restore the ceasefire agreed with the Moscow-backed rebels last September in the Belarussian capital Minsk and accuses Russia of sending new troops and arms to help the separatists take ground in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow denies arming the rebels and says it too wants the ceasefire to hold.

Tim Ash, head of emerging markets research at Standard Bank, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was betting that no amount of Western financing would work unless the conflict was halted.

"This is just finger-in-the-dyke stuff. The conflict has to be halted, period," he said in a note.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Kiev on Thursday for talks with Poroshenko and government leaders. A senior State Department official said Kerry would offer U.S. support for efforts by Ukraine to negotiate a new ceasefire.

Kerry also intends to provide an additional $16.4 billion in humanitarian aid to help civilians in eastern Ukraine, U.S. officials said.

Analysts said continued fighting ensured any move by the central bank to secure the economy would fail.

"It's more about economic failings and the war situation at this stage. Interest rates won't make any difference, just as they are not (making a difference) in Russia," said Simon Quijano-Evans head of emerging market research at Commerzbank in London.

(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly in Moscow, and Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Pravin Char)