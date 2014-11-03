Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, casts a ballot during its leadership and local parliamentary elections at a polling station in Donetsk November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Monday that newly elected leaders in eastern Ukrainian separatist regions have a "mandate" to negotiate with Kiev, Interfax news agency reported.

"The elected representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk regions obtained a mandate to hold negotiations with central Ukrainian authorities to solve problems... via a political dialogue," he said.

Interfax reported him as echoing a statement from the Foreign Ministry that Russia will "respect the will of the people of southeast" Ukraine.

