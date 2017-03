KIEV Pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said on Thursday they had decided not to postpone a referendum on independence, Interfax news agency reported.

"The referendum will be on May 11," Miroslav Rudenko, co-chairman of the self-declared government of the "Donetsk People's Republic", was quoted as saying.

(reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Aleksander Vasovic)