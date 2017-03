DONETSK Ukraine Pro-Russian separatists unanimously voted in favour of holding a referendum on independence on May 11 in Ukraine's east, said a leader of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic.

"We have just voted in the People's Council ... The date of the referendum was endorsed by 100 percent. The referendum will take place on May 11," rebel leader Denis Pushilin told reporters.

(reporting by Matt Robinson, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Aleksander Vasovic)