China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
MOSCOW Leaders of mainly Russian-speaking regions of eastern Ukraine that are loyal to President Viktor Yanukovich challenged the legitimacy of the national parliament on Saturday and said they were taking sole control of their territories.
The parliament in Kiev has passed a series of moves in the past 24 hours that will reduce the president's powers and pave the way to the formation of a national unity government and early presidential elections.
Mikhaylo Dobkin, Governor of Kharkov region in northeast Ukraine, told regional leaders meeting in the city of Kharkov: "We're not preparing to break up the country. We want to preserve it."
But a resolution adopted at the meeting said: "The decisions taken by the Ukrainian parliament in such circumstances cause doubts about their ... legitimacy and legality."
It added: "The central state organs are paralysed. Until the
constitutional order and lawfulness are restored ... we have decided to take responsibility for safeguarding the constitutional order, legality, citizens' rights and their security on our territories."
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.