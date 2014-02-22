KIEV Hundreds of people entered the grounds of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's sprawling residence outside Kiev on Saturday but had not gone inside the building itself, a Reuters photographer said.

The residence is in Mezhyhirya, some 15 km (10 miles) from the capital, Kiev. Yanukovich's whereabouts were not known. The photographer said "self-defence" units of anti-government protesters were controlling entry to the compound.

(Writing by Matt Robinson)