KIEV The residence of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich about 15 km (10 miles) from the capital Kiev was empty and unguarded on Saturday and journalists were entering freely, media reported.

Yanukovich had been due to visit the northeastern city of Kharkiv in the wake of an EU-brokered deal to end days of carnage in the capital.

