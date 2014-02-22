MOSCOW Ultra-Radical Ukrainian opposition group Right Sector said on Saturday it would continue protests in the capital Kiev despite parliament's vote to oust President Viktor Yanukovich.

"The Right Sector will not disperse," the group, one of several that is involved in the protests in central Kiev, said in a written statement. "It is not the time to celebrate. Now we must be more united than before."

