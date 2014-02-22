China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
MOSCOW Ultra-Radical Ukrainian opposition group Right Sector said on Saturday it would continue protests in the capital Kiev despite parliament's vote to oust President Viktor Yanukovich.
"The Right Sector will not disperse," the group, one of several that is involved in the protests in central Kiev, said in a written statement. "It is not the time to celebrate. Now we must be more united than before."
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.