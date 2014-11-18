Traffic signs are seen in front of a gasoline station of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft in Moscow, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Russia's top oil producer, is looking for alternative ways to develop Arctic hydrocarbon resources after U.S. company ExxonMobil (XOM.N) suspended cooperation, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press-conference via a video-link from Sydney, Donskoi said that Rosneft plans to release development plans for the Arctic project by the year-end.

Earlier this year, Exxon suspended cooperation with Rosneft in the Arctic Kara Sea due to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis. Rosneft has promised to continue drilling on its own.

