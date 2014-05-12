BERLIN A "round table" of Ukrainian politicians and civil groups will meet on Wednesday, Germany's government spokesman said, welcoming the move as a potential step towards easing the crisis after referendums on self-rule in east Ukraine did the opposite.

"We need national dialogue in Ukraine with the participation of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to discuss crucial themes like decentralisation, constitutional questions, constitutional reforms," spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters at a regular government press conference on Monday.

"We welcome the fact that preparations for a round table have progressed and that on Wednesday a first round table meeting will be held," he added. A spokesman for the foreign ministry declined to say which groups would be involved.

