MOSCOW Russia's top general discussed the situation in Ukraine with the chairman of NATO's Military Committee by telephone on Thursday, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

The chief of general staff of the Russian armed forces, General Valery Gerasimov, discussed "the state of Russia-NATO relations and the current situation in Ukraine" with NATO General Knud Bartels, the report said.

