A man walks with his bicycle next to air-defence systems in front of Russian Army Theatre in Moscow, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People walk past a launcher truck which is used as a part of the S-400 air defence mobile missile launching systems in front of Russian Army Theatre in Moscow, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia displayed its mobile air defence missile systems in central Moscow on Monday, underlining its military might amid tensions with the West over Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia would have enough resources and resolve to protect it from what he described as enemies seeking to dismember the country.

Mounted on dark green military trucks, the S-400 'Triumph' and Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile systems, as well as the Kasta radar station, appeared outside the capital's huge Russian Army Theatre.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the equipment was put on display to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of Russia's air defence forces.

The West has expressed growing concern over what it says is Russia flexing its military muscle, including by intensifying air activity around Europe and beefing up its military forces on the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Kiev in March.

The Kiev government, NATO, Washington and its allies have accused Russia of sending in troops and arms to back separatist rebels in Ukraine's east - setting up the worst confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.

Russia has dismissed the accusations.

(Reporting by Gennady Novik, Sergei Karpukhin, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)