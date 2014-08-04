King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
MOSCOW The Ukrainian army is deploying tactical missile launchers and multiple rocket-launch systems near Donetsk in east Ukraine, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Monday.
"The Ukrainian army keeps concentrating Tochka U rocket systems, as well as Smerch (Tornado) and Uragan (Hurricane multiple-launch rocket systems), near Donetsk," it said in a written statement. "How many more lives will these weapons take?"
Kiev and the West accuse Moscow of providing weapons and fighters for pro-Russian rebels fighting government troops in the east. Moscow has blamed the West for the crisis and called on Kiev to start negotiating with the insurgents.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.