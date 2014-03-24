MOSCOW Russia announced on Monday that it was barring 13 Canadian officials, lawmakers and public figures from the country in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Canada over Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

Here is the list of Canadians affected:

--Christine Hogan, foreign and defence policy adviser to the prime minister.

--Wayne G. Wouters, clerk of the Privy Council.

--Jean-Francois Tremblay, deputy secretary to the federal cabinet.

--Andrew Scheer, speaker of the House of Commons.

--Peter Van Loan, Government House Leader.

--Raynell Andreychuk, senator, chair of the Standing Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

--Dean Allison, House of Commons member, chair of Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

--Paul Dewar, House of Commons member.

--Irwin Cotler, House of Commons member.

--Ted Opitz, House of Commons member.

--Chrystia Freeland, House of Commons member.

--James Bezan, House of Commons member.

--Paul Grod, president of the Canadian Ukrainian Congress.

