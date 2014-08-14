North Korea's Kim 'acting very, very badly'- Trump
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was "acting very, very badly."
MOSCOW Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) has decided to allow pork imports from China, the Interfax news agency reported citing the service's head Sergei Dankvert.
The service plans to publish a list of Chinese companies, which would be allowed to supply pork to Russia, in the coming days, he said. VPSS was not available for further comment when called by Reuters.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels launched a major offensive on Sunday that brought them close to the heart of the Old City of Damascus, and government forces responded with intense bombardments of rebel-held areas.
TEGUCIGALPA A court found a Mexican man and two Hondurans guilty of plotting to assassinate Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has extradited more than a dozen drug lords since taking office, a judicial spokesman and security officials said on Sunday.