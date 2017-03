Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Speaker of the State Duma Sergei Naryshkin walk before Medvedev's address to the lower house of parliament in Moscow April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

MOSCOW Russia's Parliamentary Speaker Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday the "cynical and irresponsible" policy of the United States and its allies is pushing the world to the verge of a new cold war.

"The cynical and irresponsible policy of the United States and the those countries that are on its leash is pushing the world to the verge of a new cold war," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by Interfax during a ceremony to open the autumn session of the parliament's lower house, or Duma.

