Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sarkisian (not seen) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Maximov/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council to discuss additional security measures for Crimea after clashes on the contested peninsula, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, August 11, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with his Security Council to discuss additional security measures for Crimea after the clashes on the contested peninsula, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Russia was considering tightening security at the land and sea borders with Ukraine, the Kremlin said on its website.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)