MOSCOW Russia's position on Ukraine's $3 billion debt to Russia remains unchanged and Kiev must pay it off or face a court case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's debt to Russia is due on Dec. 20, and Russia has said Kiev has 10 days after that to repay the debt or accept a restructuring deal proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

