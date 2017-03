BEIJING The International Monetary Fund's decision on Ukraine's debt to Russia did not change anything to Moscow, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told reporters in Beijing on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund's Executive Board decided this week that a claim from a $3 billion Eurobond issued by Ukraine in December 2013 and held by Russia is an official claim.

