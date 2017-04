Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak arrives at the G20 meeting during the spring International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank meetings in Washington April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

MOSCOW Ukraine has until March 4 to respond to Russia's lawsuit on a $3 billion Eurobond debt, Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Thursday.

"The key date is the first one - (March) 4 when the Ukrainians should respond to our claim," Storchak told journalists. "Then the court will have to set a hearing. We have presented our claim - and now (Ukraine) should counter in it in some way."

